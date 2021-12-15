Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $207.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average of $221.80. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

