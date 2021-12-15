Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.19. 55,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

