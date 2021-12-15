Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.51. 37,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

