Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

NYSE:HON opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average of $221.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.