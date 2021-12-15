Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. 18,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

