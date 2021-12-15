Hord Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $236,477.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,828 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.