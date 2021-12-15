Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

