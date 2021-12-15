Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.49

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

HNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

