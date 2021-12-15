HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $687.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.