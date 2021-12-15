Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 1%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53). 357,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 441,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.20 ($1.55).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.94.

About Humanigen (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.