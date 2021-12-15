Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $76,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.87.

ADI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,335. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $171.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

