Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $60,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $344.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,104. Deere & Company has a one year low of $255.98 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day moving average of $354.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

