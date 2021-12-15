Huntington National Bank Has $102.90 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.37% of iShares Gold Trust worth $102,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 229,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,673. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

