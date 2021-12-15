Huntington National Bank Has $64.03 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 71.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.40. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.