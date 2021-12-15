Huntington National Bank Has $71.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $71,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,915. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,371 shares of company stock worth $9,024,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

