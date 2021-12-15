Huntington National Bank Has $76.38 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $76,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 36.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 25.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $902.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,845. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $898.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

