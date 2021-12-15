Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.97. 6,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $249.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

