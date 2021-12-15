Huntington National Bank Purchases 10,997 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $88,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.