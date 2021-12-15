Huntington National Bank Purchases 310,770 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned 1.61% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $120,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 19,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.