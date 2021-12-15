Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,083. The company has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.