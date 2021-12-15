Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.18. 192,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

