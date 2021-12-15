Huntington National Bank Sells 3,312 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $412,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

