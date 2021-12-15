Huntington National Bank Sells 41,354 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,354 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $48,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $674.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

