Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Huntsman stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

