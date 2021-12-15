Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.93 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49,319.26 or 1.00209627 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $5.93 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

