Hush (HUSH) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Hush has a total market cap of $611,194.46 and $1,121.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

