Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $9.66. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 236,496 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

