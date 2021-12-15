Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $9.66. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 236,496 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
