HYCON Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $505,973.54 and approximately $96,737.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 184.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00063379 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.