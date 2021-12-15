Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.21

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.21 and last traded at C$32.20, with a volume of 274676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

