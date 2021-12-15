Hyper Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,602.62 and approximately $113.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

