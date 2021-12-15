Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Down 27.9% This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $21,870.58 and approximately $115.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.11 or 0.08154942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,773.69 or 0.99858187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

