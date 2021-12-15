Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYPMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

