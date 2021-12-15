HyperCash Achieves Market Cap of $19.60 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $4.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.78 or 0.99170346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00266954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.00383986 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00132401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

