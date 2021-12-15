Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $425.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8,826.60 or 0.18024989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.71 or 0.08184242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.02 or 1.00098755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

