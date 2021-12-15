Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.30. 105,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 28,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

About Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

