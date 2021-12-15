IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $21.55

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $22.36. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 235 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

