IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Matthew J. Simmes Purchases 1,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IES by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IES by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

