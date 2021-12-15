IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

