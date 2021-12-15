IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$46.47. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$46.44, with a volume of 252,300 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.02. The firm has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.4100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

