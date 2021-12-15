II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

II-VI stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

