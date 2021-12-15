II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.71

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.71 and traded as high as $66.09. II-VI shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 1,293,063 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

