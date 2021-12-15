Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,386 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.13% of Illumina worth $75,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

