Illuvium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.55 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $762.51 million and approximately $42.55 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,186.19 or 0.02414343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.