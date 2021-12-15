IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,734.90

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,734.90 ($22.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,758.40 ($23.24). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,708 ($22.57), with a volume of 697,764 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 2,150 ($28.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.36) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.81).

Get IMI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,721.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.