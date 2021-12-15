IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £156.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($22.97) per share, with a total value of £156.42 ($206.71).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.81) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($190.51).
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.65) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($194.82).
LON:IMI traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,756 ($23.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,103,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,721.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,734.90. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
