Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $24.15.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.