Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 13571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$448.21 million and a PE ratio of -25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.