Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 13571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$448.21 million and a PE ratio of -25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 752,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$2,407,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,553,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,772,755.20.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

