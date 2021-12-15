Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.28. 1,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,334 shares of company stock valued at $82,819,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

