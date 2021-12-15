Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Up 6.3%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

