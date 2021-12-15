Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $836.35

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.35 ($11.05) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($11.51). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 856.50 ($11.32), with a volume of 774,210 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.03) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 836.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 836.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 45.80.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,704.80).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.